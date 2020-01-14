Global  

Louis Tomlinson Hits Out At BBC Breakfast

Clash Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
He was asked about the deaths of his mother and sister...

*Louis Tomlinson* has said he will now be boycotting BBC Breakfast after an ill-fated appearance this morning (February 3rd).

The One Direction star released his album 'Walls' last year, the first solo record from the pop icon.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast, Louis Tomlinson sat down to be interviewed by hosts Dan Walker and Louise Minchin.

The Q&A didn't go particularly well, with Louis Tomlinson being asked about the deaths of his mother and sister Felicite.

Later tweeting to fans, Louis wrote:



Defo wont be going on there again Haha! Love to all my fans for always having my back

— Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) February 3, 2020

Dan Walker questioned the One Direction star on the platform, who replied:



I'm lucky enough to have a creative outlet for me to talk about grief this doesn't however give you the right to talk about it for gossip purposes.

— Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) February 3, 2020

