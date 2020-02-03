Global  

Prince William Is All Of Us After Hearing Brad Pitt's Prince Harry Joke At The 2020 BAFTAs

E! Online Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Prince William and Kate Middleton have the best sense of humor. On Sunday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the 2020 BAFTAs and enjoyed celebrating the year's...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Brad Pitt jokes he will name his Bafta Harry

Brad Pitt jokes he will name his Bafta Harry 00:51

 Margot Robbie joked that Brad Pitt would be naming his Bafta award Harry because “he is really excited about bringing it back to the States” – as the Duke of Cambridge watched from the audience. With Pitt not present at the ceremony in London, Robbie stepped up to collect the award for best...

Baftas: Duke of Cambridge tells Joaquin Phoenix that Joker 'blew his mind' [Video]Baftas: Duke of Cambridge tells Joaquin Phoenix that Joker 'blew his mind'

Prince William told Joaquin Phoenix that Joker 'blew my mind', as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge mingled with Bafta winners after the ceremony in London. He also praised Best Actress winner Renee..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published

Brad Pitt calls best supporting actor award 'Harry' [Video]Brad Pitt calls best supporting actor award 'Harry'

The &apos;Once Upon A Time In Hollywood&apos; actor makes Prince Harry reference at BAFTAs in front of the Cambridges, and welcomes the UK to the singles club after Brexit, in a message read by..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:46Published


Prince William shares 'frustration' over lack of diversity during Baftas speech

'We find ourselves talking again about the need to do more to ensure diversity in the sector and in the awards process,' Duke says
Independent

Rebel Wilson roasts royal family and all-male shortlist during brutal BAFTAs speech

If you thought Brad Pitt's BAFTAs joke about Prince Harry was awkward, just wait until you see the first 30 seconds of Rebel Wilson's speech. "It is really...
Mashable Also reported by •AceShowbiz

