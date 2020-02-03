Global  

1917: Sam Mendes' war drama wins seven awards at Bafta 2020

Mid-Day Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Sam Mendes' 1917 has won seven awards at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA), held last evening at the Royal Albert Hall in London including Outstanding British Film and Best Film and Best Director (Sam Mendes).

The World War 1 thriller, which was nominated in 9 categories at BAFTA, also won awards for Best Cinematography...
Credit: THR News - Published < > Embed
News video: 2020 BAFTA Awards: The Full List of Winners | THR News

2020 BAFTA Awards: The Full List of Winners | THR News 01:44

 Sam Mendes' WWI epic came away with seven awards, while 'Joker' collected three (including for best actor).

