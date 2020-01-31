Chhalaang: Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha grace the DAV United Festival to talk about their film

Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha attended the DAV United Festival together and talked about their upcoming film Chhalaang. The event saw the presence of personalities from all walks of like and the duo discussed the film, interacted with the gathering and also, appreciated the talented artistry by the students being put... Actors Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha attended the DAV United Festival together and talked about their upcoming film Chhalaang. The event saw the presence of personalities from all walks of like and the duo discussed the film, interacted with the gathering and also, appreciated the talented artistry by the students being put 👓 View full article

