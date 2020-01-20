Global  

Bafta 2020: Joaquin Phoenix's speech about systemic racism cannot be missed

Mid-Day Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Actor Joaquin Phoenix felt conflicted about his win at the 2020 British Academy of Film and Television Film Awards (BAFTAs) as he took the stage to condemn "systemic racism" in his acceptance speech.

The 45-year-old actor on Sunday won the award for the Best Leading Actor for Joker, but took the opportunity to address the lack...
Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Joaquin Phoenix called out “systemic racism” in his BAFTA speech

Joaquin Phoenix called out “systemic racism” in his BAFTA speech 01:19

 The actor received the Best Leading Actor award and used his speech to talk about a serious problem in the film industry.

Recent related news from verified sources

Baftas: Joaquin Phoenix blasts 'systemic racism' in film industry

In award acceptance speech, actor explains why people who benefit from racism should be ones to dismantle it.
Al Jazeera

Joaquin Phoenix slams 'systemic racism' during BAFTA acceptance speech


ContactMusic


