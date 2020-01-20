Bafta 2020: Joaquin Phoenix's speech about systemic racism cannot be missed

Actor Joaquin Phoenix felt conflicted about his win at the 2020 British Academy of Film and Television Film Awards (BAFTAs) as he took the stage to condemn "systemic racism" in his acceptance speech. The 45-year-old actor on Sunday won the award for the Best Leading Actor for Joker, but took the opportunity to address the lack ...

