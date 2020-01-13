Sam Mendes' 1917 dominates BAFTA 2020, here's the complete list of winners
Monday, 3 February 2020 () 1917- the Sam Mendes' World War I epic dominated the BAFTA awards on Sunday night. The film received seven awards including the best film, best director and best cinematography at the Royal Albert Hall.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Joker came away with three wins, including best actor for Joaquin Phoenix and the...
First World War drama "1917" was the big winner at the BAFTAs on Sunday, picking up seven awards including best picture and director for Sam Mendes, at a glittering ceremony that made headlines for a glaring lack of diversity among nominees. Ryan Brooks reports.
