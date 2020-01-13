Global  

Sam Mendes' 1917 dominates BAFTA 2020, here's the complete list of winners

Mid-Day Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
1917- the Sam Mendes' World War I epic dominated the BAFTA awards on Sunday night. The film received seven awards including the best film, best director and best cinematography at the Royal Albert Hall.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Joker came away with three wins, including best actor for Joaquin Phoenix and the...
 First World War drama "1917" was the big winner at the BAFTAs on Sunday, picking up seven awards including best picture and director for Sam Mendes, at a glittering ceremony that made headlines for a glaring lack of diversity among nominees. Ryan Brooks reports.

War film 1917 sweeps Baftas with seven awards [Video]War film 1917 sweeps Baftas with seven awards

Credit: Bafta. Sir Sam Mendes’s deeply personal film, based on a story told to him by his grandfather, won seven of the nine prizes for which it was nominated, including best film, outstanding..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:56Published

2020 Critics' Choice Awards Winners [Video]2020 Critics' Choice Awards Winners

2020 Critics' Choice Awards Winners The 25th Critics' Choice Awards took place on Sunday night and included a big list of winners in television and film. Best Drama Series: 'Succession' Best Actor in a..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:24Published


Full list of BAFTA 2020 winners including 1917, Renée Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix and more

Full list of BAFTA 2020 winners including 1917, Renée Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix and moreWar film 1917 took home seven awards including Best Film, Outstanding British Film and Best Director for Sam Mendes
Tamworth Herald

1917: Sam Mendes' war drama wins seven awards at Bafta 2020

Sam Mendes' 1917 has won seven awards at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA), held last evening at the Royal Albert Hall in London including Outstanding...
Mid-Day

