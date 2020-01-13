Sam Mendes' 1917 dominates BAFTA 2020, here's the complete list of winners

1917- the Sam Mendes' World War I epic dominated the BAFTA awards on Sunday night. The film received seven awards including the best film, best director and best cinematography at the Royal Albert Hall. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Joker came away with three wins, including best actor for Joaquin Phoenix and the ...



1917: Sam Mendes' war drama wins seven awards at Bafta 2020 Sam Mendes' 1917 has won seven awards at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA), held last evening at the Royal Albert Hall in London including Outstanding...

