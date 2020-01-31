Global  

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz is all in love with Himanshi Khurana

Mid-Day Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Bigg Boss 13 witnesses another love duo in the house and it is none other than the chocolate boy Asim Riaz and the cutie Himanshi Khurana. After Himanshi has reentered the house, Asim can't stop smiling. While Kashmera Shah, Rashmi, Devoleena and Asim are doing their daily chores in the kitchen. Asim tells Kashmira, "Na abhi...
News video: Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Gets Riled Up As Himanshi And Vikas Tease Him About Dating Each Other

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Gets Riled Up As Himanshi And Vikas Tease Him About Dating Each Other 03:59

 With the connections backing up the Bigg Boss 13 contestants the house has once again become a pot boiler for conflicts.

Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Shocks Shenaaz Gill As He Opens The Door For Her, [Video]Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Shocks Shenaaz Gill As He Opens The Door For Her,

Bigg Boss 13 is in its last leg so the competition is now at its peak. While Sidharth, Asim, Rashami remain top contenders Salman Khan shocked everyone as he asked Shehnaaz Gill to pack her bags and..

Salman Khan GETS ANGRY On Shefali Zariwala For Husband Parag Tyagi? | Bigg Boss 13 [Video]Salman Khan GETS ANGRY On Shefali Zariwala For Husband Parag Tyagi? | Bigg Boss 13

In the upcoming episode, we will see an angry reaction of Salman Khan over Shefali Zariwala's husband Parag Tyagi's rude comment on Asim Riaz. Basically, Parag Tyagi had given an open dhamki to Asim..

BB13: Salman Khan threatens Asim Riaz

Tonight’s (February 2) episode of Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan is going to get interesting. The host is going to school Asim Riaz for showering love on...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-Day

Bigg Boss 13: Is he even a friend? Umar Riaz lashes out at Vikas Gupta for defaming his brother, Asim

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's brother Umar lashes out at Vikas Gupta for creating controversy out of his brother's love life
Bollywood Life Also reported by •DNA

