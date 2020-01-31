Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz is all in love with Himanshi Khurana

Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Bigg Boss 13 witnesses another love duo in the house and it is none other than the chocolate boy Asim Riaz and the cutie Himanshi Khurana. After Himanshi has reentered the house, Asim can't stop smiling. While Kashmera Shah, Rashmi, Devoleena and Asim are doing their daily chores in the kitchen. Asim tells Kashmira, "Na abhi... 👓 View full article

