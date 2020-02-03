Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Billie Eilish Responds to Drake Texting Controversy: 'Everybody's So Sensitive'

Billie Eilish Responds to Drake Texting Controversy: 'Everybody's So Sensitive'

Just Jared Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Billie Eilish is addressing the controversy surrounding her reveal about Drake. If you missed it, Billie, 18, recently revealed that her and Drake, 33, had been texting. “The internet is such a stupid-ass mess right now,” Billie told Vogue in a new interview. “Everybody’s so sensitive. A grown man can’t be a fan of an [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Billie Eilish Defends Drake

Billie Eilish Defends Drake 00:36

 Singer Billie Eilish defended her friendship with rapper Drake in a new interview with Vogue. "The internet is such a stupid-a-- mess right now. Everybody's so sensitive," Eilish said. Last year Billie revealed she'd been texting with Drake, who is 15 years older than her. Fans began criticizing the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Billie Eilish feared she'd have a breakdown [Video]Billie Eilish feared she'd have a breakdown

Billie Eilish worried she would "have a breakdown and shave [her] head" last year and admitted stardom has made her understand the "scandals" she watched pop stars get involved in when she was younger.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:58Published

Billie Eilish Reacts To Backlash Over Her Friendship With Drake [Video]Billie Eilish Reacts To Backlash Over Her Friendship With Drake

Billie Eilish goes after Trump supporters while defending her text conversations with Drake. Plus, Justin Bieber opens up about his dark past

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Billie Eilish defends friendship with Drake: 'Everybody’s so sensitive'

Billie Eilish has come to Drake's defense.
FOXNews.com

Billie Eilish: There is more to worry about than my friendship with Drake

Billie Eilish has defended her friendship with Drake, saying there are more important things for people to worry about.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Just Jared JrJust Jared

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.