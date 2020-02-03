Billie Eilish Responds to Drake Texting Controversy: 'Everybody's So Sensitive'
Monday, 3 February 2020 () Billie Eilish is addressing the controversy surrounding her reveal about Drake. If you missed it, Billie, 18, recently revealed that her and Drake, 33, had been texting. “The internet is such a stupid-ass mess right now,” Billie told Vogue in a new interview. “Everybody’s so sensitive. A grown man can’t be a fan of an [...]
Billie Eilish worried she would "have a breakdown and shave [her] head" last year and admitted stardom has made her understand the "scandals" she watched pop stars get involved in when she was younger.