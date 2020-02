Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Lady Gaga and her new man, Parker Group CEO and Harvard University graduate Michael Polansky, are escorted by her security out of the 2020 Super Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla. The 33-year-old “Bad Romance” singer and Michael watched as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs won [...] 👓 View full article