Kate Middleton & Prince William Congratulate Winners Backstage at BAFTAs 2020!

Just Jared Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Kate Middleton and Prince William made sure to mingle with the big winners after the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards! The royal couple attend the BAFTAs every year and joined all the night’s winners and stars who were involved in the ceremony, back on stage to congratulate them at London’s Royal Albert Hall on [...]
News video: BAFTAs: Joaquin Phoenix calls out industry on diversity, curtsies to Prince William

BAFTAs: Joaquin Phoenix calls out industry on diversity, curtsies to Prince William 01:51

 Lead actor winner Joaquin Phoenix criticised the industry for a lack of diversity in his acceptance speech and bobbed a curtsey to Britain's Prince William at the BAFTA awards ceremony.

Brad Pitt jokes he will name his Bafta Harry [Video]Brad Pitt jokes he will name his Bafta Harry

Margot Robbie joked that Brad Pitt would be naming his Bafta award Harry because “he is really excited about bringing it back to the States” – as the Duke of Cambridge watched from the audience...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Kate recycles a dress for the Baftas [Video]Kate recycles a dress for the Baftas

The Duchess of Cambridge stunned in an embroidered white Alexander McQueen dress with gold detail, which she last wore on the couple's Malaysia tour in 2012, while her husband sported a tuxedo he has..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:24Published


BAFTA Film Awards 2020: The Complete List of Winners

With Kate Middleton and Prince William joining top movie stars in the audience, the winners of the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards were revealed at a...
E! Online

Prince William calls for diversity at the BAFTAs; Duchess Kate wears a 'sustainable' gown

Prince William and Duchess Kate of Cambridge were the stars among the stars at the annual BAFTA Awards in London, the U.K.'s version of the Oscars.
USATODAY.com

pattydearie

Pattydearie's Blog Pattydearie's Blog: "I'm naming this award Harry, because it's coming back to the US with me!' Prince William and K… https://t.co/HxtZnZoUqw 34 seconds ago

DavidStorey60

David Storey Prince William talking about lack of diversity and ensuring "that opportunities are available to everyone" seems ev… https://t.co/UEw0uPO3hs 36 seconds ago

1027kj103

KJ103 Prince William and Kate Middleton's reactions are priceless. 😂 https://t.co/FWk5xZPV91 3 minutes ago

bowen_rob

Elvis Presley. RT @alexritman: Oh yeah, and this was read out DIRECTLY in front of Prince William and Kate Middleton #EEBAFTAs 4 minutes ago

TemiFakile

Tip RT @Reuters: Brad Pitt made a Prince Harry reference in front of Prince William and Kate Middleton, and welcomed the UK to the singles club… 6 minutes ago

raumunz

Raul Muñoz RT @ELLEmagazine: How Kate Middleton and Prince William Reacted to Brad Pitt's Joke About Prince Harry at the BAFTAs https://t.co/aWg5b8CX… 8 minutes ago

healthtipsrese1

healthtipsresearch Prince William & Kate Middleton React to Brad Pitt’s Harry Joke at BAFTAs 2020 https://t.co/cfplBkBRRw https://t.co/HwdhpSqvQW 9 minutes ago

sarajohnson983

Sara Johnson Kate Middleton and Prince William React to Brad Pitt's Joke About Prince Harry at the BAFTAs https://t.co/FpBNbFvEVQ https://t.co/NEAqxhd0r6 10 minutes ago

