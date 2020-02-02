Kate Middleton & Prince William Congratulate Winners Backstage at BAFTAs 2020!

Pattydearie's Blog Pattydearie's Blog: "I'm naming this award Harry, because it's coming back to the US with me!' Prince William and K… https://t.co/HxtZnZoUqw 34 seconds ago David Storey Prince William talking about lack of diversity and ensuring "that opportunities are available to everyone" seems ev… https://t.co/UEw0uPO3hs 36 seconds ago KJ103 Prince William and Kate Middleton's reactions are priceless. 😂 https://t.co/FWk5xZPV91 3 minutes ago Elvis Presley. RT @alexritman: Oh yeah, and this was read out DIRECTLY in front of Prince William and Kate Middleton #EEBAFTAs 4 minutes ago Tip RT @Reuters: Brad Pitt made a Prince Harry reference in front of Prince William and Kate Middleton, and welcomed the UK to the singles club… 6 minutes ago Raul Muñoz RT @ELLEmagazine: How Kate Middleton and Prince William Reacted to Brad Pitt's Joke About Prince Harry at the BAFTAs https://t.co/aWg5b8CX… 8 minutes ago healthtipsresearch Prince William & Kate Middleton React to Brad Pitt’s Harry Joke at BAFTAs 2020 https://t.co/cfplBkBRRw https://t.co/HwdhpSqvQW 9 minutes ago Sara Johnson Kate Middleton and Prince William React to Brad Pitt's Joke About Prince Harry at the BAFTAs https://t.co/FpBNbFvEVQ https://t.co/NEAqxhd0r6 10 minutes ago