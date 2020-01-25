Global  

Don Jr Lauds ‘Viral Effect’ of Bernie Campaign: ‘Like What Trump Had When They Said We Couldn’t Win’

Mediaite Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Donald Trump Jr. compared the “very motivated base” and “viral effect” of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) 2020 presidential campaign to “what Trump had when they said he couldn’t win,” Monday, in an appearance on Fox & Friends. After being asked by co-host Brian Kilmeade if it’s true that “the Trump team wants Bernie Sanders,” Trump Jr. […]
Trump Rips Dem Candidates

Trump Rips Dem Candidates

 In keeping with tradition, President Trump gave his pre-game Super Bowl interview on Sunday. He used the opportunity to kick off the election season by talking about the top Democratic candidates. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports

President Trump Rallies in Des Moines Ahead of Iowa Caucuses

President Trump was in Des Moines on Thursday holding a campaign rally amid the impeachment trial.

Alan Dershowitz slams Bernie Sanders; Urges Americans to vote against him

Alan Dershowitz, who is on Donald Trump's impeachment defense team, tells Larry King why he will not vote for Sen. Bernie Sanders if he wins the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Trump sides with Bernie Sanders in row with Elizabeth Warren: 'It's not the kind of ...

As tensions between Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren rose earlier this month, Mr Sanders found himself with an unusual...
Trump Says Weed Makes You Dumb, Leaked Audio Reveals

This article originally appeared on VICE US. President Trump said smoking weed makes people "lose IQ points" and get into accidents. And he's unsure whether...
Jr. taking a victory lap. #NeverBernie Don Jr Lauds 'Viral Effect' of Bernie Campaign: 'Like What Trump Had When They Said W… 41 minutes ago

Jr. taking a victory lap. #NeverBernie Don Jr Lauds 'Viral Effect' of Bernie Campaign: 'Like What Trump Had When Th… 44 minutes ago

Don Jr Lauds 'Viral Effect' of Bernie Campaign: "Like What Trump Had When They Said We Couldn't Win' 1 hour ago

Don Jr Lauds 'Viral Effect' of Bernie Campaign: "Like What Trump Had When They Said We Couldn't Win' 2 hours ago

