Watch: Kanye West Exposes Anti-Religious Record Contracts, Quavo Attends Sunday Service, Young Thug Wins Huge Super Bowl LIV Bet
Monday, 3 February 2020 () The Internet is filled with endless visual gems. Today, check out Kanye West exposing anti-religious record contracts, Migos’ Quavo pulling through for a Sunday Service event, Young Thug winning a big Super Bowl LIV bet and more. Watch and comment below!
The post Watch: Kanye West Exposes Anti-Religious Record Contracts, Quavo Attends Sunday Service, Young Thug Wins Huge Super Bowl LIV Bet appeared first on .
Can we please fast-forward through this pesky sporting tournament to get to the advertisements? For this list, we’re taking a look at commercials that kicked it out of the park during Super Bowl LIV...
The tributes continue to pour in. On Sunday, the world was shocked to learn that basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant and seven other... E! Online Also reported by •FOXNews.com •Sify •cbs4.com
Tweets about this
K Dubb Watch: Kanye West Exposes Anti-Religious Record Contracts, Quavo Attends Sunday Service, Young Thug Wins Huge Super… https://t.co/ox69O6PWQW 6 minutes ago
4hiphop Watch: Kanye West Exposes Anti-Religious Record Contracts, Quavo Attends Sunday Service, Young Thug Wins Huge Super… https://t.co/Z14XFccq62 54 minutes ago
SOHH Watch: Kanye West Exposes Anti-Religious Record Contracts, Quavo Attends Sunday Service, Young Thug Wins Huge Super… https://t.co/ex9j4WcijM 1 hour ago
SookieClifford RT @robbystarbuck: You’re gonna wanna watch this whole video. Kanye West exposes do nothing Democrat’s in this clip.🔥🔥
"We brainwashed bro… 1 day ago