Watch: Kanye West Exposes Anti-Religious Record Contracts, Quavo Attends Sunday Service, Young Thug Wins Huge Super Bowl LIV Bet

SOHH Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Watch: Kanye West Exposes Anti-Religious Record Contracts, Quavo Attends Sunday Service, Young Thug Wins Huge Super Bowl LIV BetThe Internet is filled with endless visual gems. Today, check out Kanye West exposing anti-religious record contracts, Migos’ Quavo pulling through for a Sunday Service event, Young Thug winning a big Super Bowl LIV bet and more. Watch and comment below!

News video: Chiefs fans take over Miami for Super Bowl LIV

Chiefs fans take over Miami for Super Bowl LIV 01:36

 Kansas City Chiefs fans have made downtown Miami their temporary new kingdom, descending on Bayfront Park to kick off Super Bowl weekend celebrations.

Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl show had 213 costumes [Video]Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl show had 213 costumes

Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl show had 213 costumes The star and her 130 dancers needed 213 costumes and 143 pairs of shoes for her Super Bowl half-time show on Sunday. The singer wore a number of..

Top 10 Super Bowl Commercials of 2020 [Video]Top 10 Super Bowl Commercials of 2020

Can we please fast-forward through this pesky sporting tournament to get to the advertisements? For this list, we’re taking a look at commercials that kicked it out of the park during Super Bowl LIV...

Recent related news from verified sources

Kanye West Honors Kobe Bryant at Midnight Sunday Service With Kirk Franklin & Chance the Rapper

Kanye West was a noted Kobe Bryant fan. The duo connected on multiple occasions, and Ye was even in the building for Kobe's last game ever...
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Mourn Kobe Bryant During Emotional Sunday Service

The tributes continue to pour in. On Sunday, the world was shocked to learn that basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant and seven other...
TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Watch: Kanye West Exposes Anti-Religious Record Contracts, Quavo Attends Sunday Service, Young Thug Wins Huge Super… https://t.co/ox69O6PWQW 6 minutes ago

4hhteam

4hiphop Watch: Kanye West Exposes Anti-Religious Record Contracts, Quavo Attends Sunday Service, Young Thug Wins Huge Super… https://t.co/Z14XFccq62 54 minutes ago

sohh

SOHH Watch: Kanye West Exposes Anti-Religious Record Contracts, Quavo Attends Sunday Service, Young Thug Wins Huge Super… https://t.co/ex9j4WcijM 1 hour ago

sookie_clifford

SookieClifford RT @robbystarbuck: You’re gonna wanna watch this whole video. Kanye West exposes do nothing Democrat’s in this clip.🔥🔥 "We brainwashed bro… 1 day ago

