Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Internet is filled with endless visual gems. Today, check out Kanye West exposing anti-religious record contracts, Migos’ Quavo pulling through for a Sunday Service event, Young Thug winning a big Super Bowl LIV bet and more. Watch and comment below!



The post Watch: Kanye West Exposes Anti-Religious Record Contracts, Quavo Attends Sunday Service, Young Thug Wins Huge Super Bowl LIV Bet appeared first on . The Internet is filled with endless visual gems. Today, check out Kanye West exposing anti-religious record contracts, Migos’ Quavo pulling through for a Sunday Service event, Young Thug winning a big Super Bowl LIV bet and more. Watch and comment below!The post Watch: Kanye West Exposes Anti-Religious Record Contracts, Quavo Attends Sunday Service, Young Thug Wins Huge Super Bowl LIV Bet appeared first on . 👓 View full article

