Team Cockroach had quite an ending when The Good Place wrapped up on Thursday, Jan. 30 on NBC. The acclaimed comedy wrapped up the stories of Eleanor, Michael, Janet, Chidi, Tahani and Jason with...



Recent related videos from verified sources The Good Place Series Finale Trailer The Good Place Series Finale NBC Trailer Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com Duration: 00:30Published 2 weeks ago The Good Place Series Finale The Good Place 4x13 "When You're Ready" Season 4 Episode 13 Promo Featurette (Series Finale) - Various conversations occur, between various groups of people. Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com Duration: 01:27Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources The Good Place finale is a gentle end to a challenging show For four years, The Good Place felt like one of the most radical shows on television. A series that was initially about what happens when the wrong person goes...

The Verge 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this