Kate Middleton & Prince William React to Brad Pitt's Joke About Prince Harry's Royal Exit

Just Jared Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Brad Pitt wrote a joke about Prince Harry‘s exit from the royals and the joke was told right in front of Prince Harry‘s brother Prince William and sister-in-law Duchess Kate Middleton. It seems as if the Duke and Duchess didn’t mind the joke as they laughed and the reaction was caught on camera while they [...]
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Brad Pitt jokes he will name his Bafta Harry

Brad Pitt jokes he will name his Bafta Harry 00:51

 Margot Robbie joked that Brad Pitt would be naming his Bafta award Harry because “he is really excited about bringing it back to the States” – as the Duke of Cambridge watched from the audience. With Pitt not present at the ceremony in London, Robbie stepped up to collect the award for best...

