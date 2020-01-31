Clicky Sound https://t.co/OxS09Ll2xU There were only two numbers Ciara and Russell Wilson were rocking at the 2020 Super Bowl:… https://t.co/hyYplm0MOa 2 minutes ago Coach Cal RT @enews: How Pregnant Ciara and Russell Wilson Paid Tribute to Kobe Bryant at the Super Bowl https://t.co/hx9lUsxjaX 3 minutes ago ⭐ How Pregnant Ciara and Russell Wilson Paid Tribute to Kobe Bryant at the Super Bowl https://t.co/vBqZLzbaoJ 10 minutes ago E! News How Pregnant Ciara and Russell Wilson Paid Tribute to Kobe Bryant at the Super Bowl https://t.co/hx9lUsxjaX 12 minutes ago Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 How Pregnant Ciara and Russell Wilson Paid Tribute to Kobe Bryant at the Super Bowl 13 minutes ago lex. RT @__ohlamb: me when I find my Russell Wilson & I’m pregnant with his child 💃🏽 2 hours ago Onay the Don me when I find my Russell Wilson & I’m pregnant with his child 💃🏽 https://t.co/YXBC6QsP37 2 hours ago The Wilsons Russell Wilson Reveals How He’s ‘Pampering’ Pregnant Wife Ciara https://t.co/qBVqtFpKWR via @usweekly 2 hours ago