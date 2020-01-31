Global  

How Pregnant Ciara and Russell Wilson Paid Tribute to Kobe Bryant at the Super Bowl

E! Online Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
There were only two numbers Ciara and Russell Wilson were rocking at the 2020 Super Bowl: Kobe Bryant's numbers. A week after the iconic athlete died in a helicopter crash at 41...
News video: Kobe Bryant to be honored at the Super Bowl

Kobe Bryant to be honored at the Super Bowl 01:20

 Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine people who lost their lives over the weekend in a helicopter crash.

