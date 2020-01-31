Kings Of Leon Announce Enormous UK Shows Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 4 days ago )

They're playing London, Newcastle, and Leeds...



*Kings Of Leon* will play three huge UK shows this summer.



The band will play London's Finsbury Park on June 28th, a huge outdoor performance that represents their return to the capital after three years.



A massive outdoor date, Kings Of Leon have unveiled a stellar support, including Courteeners, Cage The Elephant, Inhaler, Soccer Mommy, and The Big Moon.



More will be announced shortly, with Kings Of Leon also playing Newcastle Utilita Arena on July 7th, before hitting Leeds First Direct Arena on July 8th.



Tickets go on sale this Friday (February 7th).



Catch Kings Of Leon at the following shows:



*June*

28 *London* Finsbury Park



*July*

7 *Newcastle* Utilita Arena

8 *Leeds* First Direct Arena



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

They're playing London, Newcastle, and Leeds...*Kings Of Leon* will play three huge UK shows this summer.The band will play London's Finsbury Park on June 28th, a huge outdoor performance that represents their return to the capital after three years.A massive outdoor date, Kings Of Leon have unveiled a stellar support, including Courteeners, Cage The Elephant, Inhaler, Soccer Mommy, and The Big Moon.More will be announced shortly, with Kings Of Leon also playing Newcastle Utilita Arena on July 7th, before hitting Leeds First Direct Arena on July 8th.Tickets go on sale this Friday (February 7th).Catch Kings Of Leon at the following shows:*June*28 *London* Finsbury Park*July*7 *Newcastle* Utilita Arena8 *Leeds* First Direct ArenaJoin us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Kings of Leon, The 1975 and Skepta to headline Boardmasters 2020 Boardmasters 2020 will see Kings of Leon, The 1975 and Skepta headline the main stage at Watergate Bay. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 00:51Published 3 days ago Auction Kings: Antique Music Box Auction Paul Brown and the Gallery 63 team auction off an enormous 1800s music box. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:28Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this