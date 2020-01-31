Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Kings Of Leon Announce Enormous UK Shows

Kings Of Leon Announce Enormous UK Shows

Clash Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Kings Of Leon Announce Enormous UK ShowsThey're playing London, Newcastle, and Leeds...

*Kings Of Leon* will play three huge UK shows this summer.

The band will play London's Finsbury Park on June 28th, a huge outdoor performance that represents their return to the capital after three years.

A massive outdoor date, Kings Of Leon have unveiled a stellar support, including Courteeners, Cage The Elephant, Inhaler, Soccer Mommy, and The Big Moon.

More will be announced shortly, with Kings Of Leon also playing Newcastle Utilita Arena on July 7th, before hitting Leeds First Direct Arena on July 8th.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (February 7th).

Catch Kings Of Leon at the following shows:

*June*
28 *London* Finsbury Park

*July*
7 *Newcastle* Utilita Arena
8 *Leeds* First Direct Arena

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kings of Leon, The 1975 and Skepta to headline Boardmasters 2020 [Video]Kings of Leon, The 1975 and Skepta to headline Boardmasters 2020

Boardmasters 2020 will see Kings of Leon, The 1975 and Skepta headline the main stage at Watergate Bay.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:51Published

Auction Kings: Antique Music Box Auction [Video]Auction Kings: Antique Music Box Auction

Paul Brown and the Gallery 63 team auction off an enormous 1800s music box.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:28Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.