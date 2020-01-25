Global  

New York Times Rolls Out New ‘Election Needle’ in Time for Iowa Caucus, Giving Political Nerds Heart Palpitations

Mediaite Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
New York Times Rolls Out New ‘Election Needle’ in Time for Iowa Caucus, Giving Political Nerds Heart PalpitationsThe New York Times rolled out its signature election needle Monday, in time for the Iowa Caucus — with a new twist specially designed for the unusual nature of the caucus. The needle provides a visual representation of the New York Times‘ election forecasts, showing the likelihood of a candidate winning through an easy-to-read percentage. “It combines […]
