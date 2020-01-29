Greta Thunberg Has Been Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize 2020

jennifer studenka RT @charliekirk11: BREAKING: Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize Where is the nomination for… 3 seconds ago ste enty RT @DankMein: Butter my***and***my life! Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize http… 6 seconds ago Nelson Rios RT @RobertCooper58: ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for a second year… 6 seconds ago patricia ramsey RT @SadieTNResist: Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for a second year in a row. We know th… 7 seconds ago Reb_J RT @marmitemarmz: Inspirational Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has been nominated for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize 💚 Member… 11 seconds ago LLxyo RT @AFP: Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg and the global protest movement Fridays for Future have been nominated for the 2020 Nobel Pea… 23 seconds ago Elaine Carter RT @JamesMelville: Greta Thunberg has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. This will annoy all the right people. https://t.co/BbIK7rii… 42 seconds ago New York Woman Congratulations "Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize" https://t.co/KFoOBWsGqE 56 seconds ago