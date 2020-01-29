Greta Thunberg Has Been Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize 2020
Monday, 3 February 2020 () Greta Thunberg has been nominated for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize! Two Swedish lawmakers announced the 17-year-old climate change activist’s 2020 nomination on Monday (February 3). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Greta Thunberg Jens Holm and Hakan Svenneling, members of Sweden’s Left Party, said that Greta “has worked hard to make politicians open [...]
