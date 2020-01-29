Global  

Greta Thunberg Has Been Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize 2020

Just Jared Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Greta Thunberg has been nominated for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize! Two Swedish lawmakers announced the 17-year-old climate change activist’s 2020 nomination on Monday (February 3). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Greta Thunberg Jens Holm and Hakan Svenneling, members of Sweden’s Left Party, said that Greta “has worked hard to make politicians open [...]
News video: Teenage Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Teenage Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize 01:05

 Teenage Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize The 17-year-old was nominated by two members of Sweden’s Left Party, Jens Holm and Hakan Svenneling. According to the Swedish lawmakers, Thunberg deserves the award for her hard work of bringing awareness to the “climate...

Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize [Video]Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize

Greta Thunberg was nominated for Nobel Peace Prize.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:57Published

Climate activist Licypriya Kangujam insists she doesn't want to be called the 'Indian Greta Thunberg' [Video]Climate activist Licypriya Kangujam insists she doesn't want to be called the 'Indian Greta Thunberg'

Licypriya Kangujam, the eight-year-old climate activist from Manipur in Northeast India does not want to be called India's Greta Thunberg. "Stop calling me 'Greta of India'," wrote Licypriya..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:57Published


Greta Thunberg Has Been Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for Second Time!

Greta Thunberg has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Price again! After losing the 2019 award, the 17-year-old climate change activist has been nominated again in...
Just Jared Jr

Greta Thunberg Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for Second Year in a Row

Greta Thunberg Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for Second Year in a RowTeen climate activist *Greta Thunberg* was nominated for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize on Monday.
Mediaite

