Diane Keaton Tells 'Ellen' She Regrets Kissing Kris Kristofferson During 'Burning Questions' - Watch Here!

Just Jared Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Diane Keaton makes an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Monday (February 3), and does not hold back during a game of “Ellen’s Burning Questions”! The 74-year-old actress explains how she regrets kissing Kris Kristofferson, before insisting she never actually made out with him. Diane says, as she sips her very own wine, one [...]
