Joaquin Phoenix Urges People To 'Go Vegan' Ahead of BAFTAs 2020 Win!

Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Joaquin Phoenix wants people to “go vegan”! Hours before hitting the red carpet at the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 2), the 45-year-old Joker star took part in an Animal Equality UK Protest supporting the unfurling of a banner on Tower Bridge in central London. Joaquin Phoenix gathered activists for a [...] 👓 View full article

