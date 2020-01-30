Global  

Joaquin Phoenix Urges People To 'Go Vegan' Ahead of BAFTAs 2020 Win!

Just Jared Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Joaquin Phoenix wants people to “go vegan”! Hours before hitting the red carpet at the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 2), the 45-year-old Joker star took part in an Animal Equality UK Protest supporting the unfurling of a banner on Tower Bridge in central London. Joaquin Phoenix gathered activists for a [...]
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Joker star Joaquin Phoenix makes plea for people to go vegan ahead of the Baftas

Joker star Joaquin Phoenix makes plea for people to go vegan ahead of the Baftas 01:38

 Oscar and Bafta nominee Joaquin Phoenix has made a plea for people to “go vegan” as he led an animal equality protest in central London. The Hollywood A-lister used his pulling power to gather a group of activists for a protest where he dropped a 390-square foot banner from Tower Bridge which...

Joaquin Phoenix Calls out BAFTA for Lack of Diversity [Video]Joaquin Phoenix Calls out BAFTA for Lack of Diversity

Joaquin Phoenix Calls out BAFTA for Lack of Diversity The 'Joker' star accepted his best actor award and used his speech to shed light on the lack of diversity in the award show's nominees. Joaquin..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:37Published

Highlights From The BAFTAS 2020 [Video]Highlights From The BAFTAS 2020

The British Academy Film Awards, 2020 are over, with World War I epic “1917” being the biggest winner, winning seven awards including best picture and best director. Joaquin Phoenix was named best..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 02:15Published


Joaquin Phoenix called out ‘systemic racism’ at the BAFTAs and the world did not stop spinning

Joaquin Phoenix spoke about white privilege while accepting the BAFTA for best actor, urging the industry to dismantle “systemic racism”. The Joker star used...
PinkNews Also reported by •MashableMid-DayLainey GossipJust Jared

Why these Northern Ireland people became vegans... and their favourite dishes

Why these Northern Ireland people became vegans... and their favourite dishesAround 350,000 people worldwide have almost completed Veganuary, switching to a vegan diet in January and following in the footsteps of stars such as Ariana...
Belfast Telegraph


LaCasaDeiSogni6

La Casa Dei Sogni Joaquin Phoenix Urges People To 'Go Vegan' Ahead of BAFTAs 2020 Win! https://t.co/5pzWJ7xjRm di @JustJared 41 seconds ago

hella7_hella

hella RT @SkyNews: Hollywood star Joaquin Phoenix has urged people to "go vegan" as he led an animal rights protest in central London https://t.c… 4 minutes ago

cipipi

Svetlana A. RT @veganfuture: Joaquin Phoenix urges people to go vegan https://t.co/4gYn3Ihb4l 6 minutes ago

RockAutre

rock n' l'autre “Oscar and Bafta nominee #JoaquinPhoenix has made a plea for people to “go vegan” as he led an animal equality prot… https://t.co/I6kxUMwMcg 14 minutes ago

Susanmyra

Su Fab RT @guardian: Joaquin Phoenix urges people to 'go vegan' https://t.co/OLeqbHz1Ww 36 minutes ago

tatipara

Tatiana Pará Joaquin Phoenix urges people to 'go vegan' https://t.co/m2nTnMl7CM 38 minutes ago

DuncanThorp

Mx Duncan Thorp RT @TheVeganSociety: "One way we can mitigate #climatechange is by adjusting our consumption and by going #plantbased. I feel sometimes tha… 39 minutes ago

rebeccahughesh

Rebecca Hall RT @AnimalAid: Joaquin Phoenix urges people to 'go vegan' https://t.co/2W6QQHHrUM 46 minutes ago

