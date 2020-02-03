Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > '90s Kids Rejoice: Dunkaroos Are Making a Comeback This Summer

'90s Kids Rejoice: Dunkaroos Are Making a Comeback This Summer

E! Online Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Everything's getting a reboot nowadays, even Dunkaroos! Yes, you read that correctly. The delectable snack '90s kids grew up loving is making its grand return to the snack world...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

itsskae

Kae RT @enews: '90s Kids Rejoice: Dunkaroos Are Making a Comeback This Summer https://t.co/YLU1ESSHoO 28 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.