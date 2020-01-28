NFL Free Agent Colin Kaepernick Calls Out JAY-Z + Beyoncé For Sitting During National Anthem: “Thought We Were ‘Past Kneeling’ Tho?”
Monday, 3 February 2020 () Music moguls JAY-Z, Beyoncé and their daughter Blue Ivy turned heads when they sat during singer Demi Lovato‘s epic Super Bowl LIV national anthem performance. Despite some people believing the family used the moment to pay homage to Black Lives Matter activist Colin Kaepernick the free agent quarterback didn’t necessarily agree. Big Facts: Last night, […]
The post NFL Free Agent Colin Kaepernick Calls Out JAY-Z + Beyoncé For Sitting During National Anthem: “Thought We Were ‘Past Kneeling’ Tho?” appeared first on .
Jay-Z and Beyoncé Criticized For Sitting During the National Anthem at Super Bowl The couple faced backlash after TMZ released footage of the couple sitting as Demi Lovato performed the 'Star Spangled Banner' at Super Bowl LIV. Their decision to remain seated came as a surprise as the rapper...
National Football League free agent Antonio Brown was back in court Tuesday morning where a Broward judge ruled he is now permitted to travel for work purposes without the ankle monitor, as long as he..