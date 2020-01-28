NFL Free Agent Colin Kaepernick Calls Out JAY-Z + Beyoncé For Sitting During National Anthem: “Thought We Were ‘Past Kneeling’ Tho?”

Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Music moguls JAY-Z, Beyoncé and their daughter Blue Ivy turned heads when they sat during singer Demi Lovato's epic Super Bowl LIV national anthem performance. Despite some people believing the family used the moment to pay homage to Black Lives Matter activist Colin Kaepernick the free agent quarterback didn't necessarily agree. Big Facts: Last night, […]


