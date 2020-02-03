Greta Thunberg Has Been Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for Second Time!
Monday, 3 February 2020 () Greta Thunberg has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Price again! After losing the 2019 award, the 17-year-old climate change activist has been nominated again in the 2020 ceremony. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Greta Thunberg Two Swedish lawmakers announced Greta’s nomination, saying, “has worked hard to make politicians open their eyes to [...]
