Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Greta Thunberg Has Been Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for Second Time!

Greta Thunberg Has Been Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for Second Time!

Just Jared Jr Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Greta Thunberg has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Price again! After losing the 2019 award, the 17-year-old climate change activist has been nominated again in the 2020 ceremony. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Greta Thunberg Two Swedish lawmakers announced Greta’s nomination, saying, “has worked hard to make politicians open their eyes to [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Teenage Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Teenage Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize 01:05

 Teenage Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize The 17-year-old was nominated by two members of Sweden’s Left Party, Jens Holm and Hakan Svenneling. According to the Swedish lawmakers, Thunberg deserves the award for her hard work of bringing awareness to the “climate...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize [Video]Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Teenage Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Has Been Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. The 17-year-old was nominated by two members of Sweden’s Left Party, Jens Holm and Hakan Svenneling. According to..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:59Published

Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize [Video]Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize

Greta Thunberg was nominated for Nobel Peace Prize.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Greta Thunberg Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for Second Year in a Row

Greta Thunberg Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for Second Year in a RowTeen climate activist *Greta Thunberg* was nominated for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize on Monday.
Mediaite

Greta Thunberg Has Been Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize 2020

Greta Thunberg has been nominated for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize! Two Swedish lawmakers announced the 17-year-old climate change activist’s 2020 nomination on...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bharativamsi

Swamy RT @DanielTurnerPTF: Greta Thunberg has been nominated for a Nobel Peace prize. Give me a break. The man who is bringing our troops home… 15 seconds ago

TomRMccormick2

Tom R Mccormick RT @RobertCooper58: ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for a second year… 50 seconds ago

1985_BTTF

Jennifer Hernandez RT @charliekirk11: BREAKING: Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize Where is the nomination for… 1 minute ago

aquarius1049

amethyst1079 RT @polarsprite: Theres a orange***who's gonna be so jealous he's spitting nails over this. "Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has… 1 minute ago

cravenrobert

Robert Craven ☘ 📖 RT @JamesMelville: Greta Thunberg has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. This will annoy all the right people. https://t.co/BbIK7rii… 3 minutes ago

SamMrOctopus

Sam Thompson (Octopus) She 100% deserves this award! #ActOnClimate - Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has been nominated for the No… https://t.co/zw6QAsuYU0 4 minutes ago

AMHotFlash

AMHotFlash RT @Mamabearuv3: Greta Thunberg has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. Well deserved and Happy Belated 17th Birthday, Greta!! #One… 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.