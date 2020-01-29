Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Jason Kennedy Welcomes Terry Bradshaw to the E! Family at the 2020 Super Bowl

Jason Kennedy Welcomes Terry Bradshaw to the E! Family at the 2020 Super Bowl

E! Online Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Last week, E! unveiled preliminary details about The Bradshaw Bunch, a working title for its latest upcoming docu-series starring NFL icon and sportscaster Terry Bradshaw. The show, currently set...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: 5 Greatest Players in Super Bowl History

5 Greatest Players in Super Bowl History 00:54

 5 Greatest Players in Super Bowl History As Super Bowl LIV is scheduled for Feb. 2 between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, here's a look back at the five best players in the 54-year history of the championship game. 1. Tom Brady: QB, New England Patriots 6 titles, 4 Super Bowl MVPs 2....

Recent related videos from verified sources

Terry Bradshaw's Family To Have Reality TV Show [Video]Terry Bradshaw's Family To Have Reality TV Show

Terry Bradshaw is ready for a new role.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:26Published

Former Raiders Star Howie Long Picks 49ers to Win Super Bowl LIV [Video]Former Raiders Star Howie Long Picks 49ers to Win Super Bowl LIV

KPIX sports director Dennis O'Donnell gets SUper Bowl LIV predictions from Hall of Famers Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long and former SUper Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski in Miami on Tuesday. (1-28-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Terry Bradshaw, Franco Harris reenact The Immaculate Reception

Terry Bradshaw, Franco Harris reenact The Immaculate ReceptionNearly 50 years after one of the most famous plays in Super Bowl history, Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris teamed up to reenact their incredible play, which...
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

coverpagemag

CoverPage Jason Kennedy Welcomes Terry Bradshaw to the E! Family at the 2020 Super Bowl https://t.co/KE76awzuyf 21 minutes ago

DigitalGwp

GWP DIGITAL Jason Kennedy Welcomes Terry Bradshaw to the E! Family at the 2020 Super Bowl https://t.co/RIxDOUSRyY https://t.co/5TSUJ1QtFA 21 minutes ago

eTrafficLane

eTrafficLane (Jason Kennedy Welcomes Terry Bradshaw to the E! Family at the 2020 Super Bowl) https://t.co/4ZUYo5O7IM https://t.co/d6TawrjZAH 26 minutes ago

thedextazlab

 Jason Kennedy Welcomes Terry Bradshaw to the E! Family at the 2020 Super Bowl https://t.co/llgWrw2Faq 28 minutes ago

OceanPopNews

Ocean Pop 💎 Jason Kennedy Welcomes Terry Bradshaw to E! at the 2020 Super Bowl https://t.co/QvBZ4Q3lcn https://t.co/XTPs0iWAZi 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.