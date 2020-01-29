Jason Kennedy Welcomes Terry Bradshaw to the E! Family at the 2020 Super Bowl
Monday, 3 February 2020 () Last week, E! unveiled preliminary details about The Bradshaw Bunch, a working title for its latest upcoming docu-series starring NFL icon and sportscaster Terry Bradshaw. The show, currently set...
5 Greatest Players in Super Bowl History As Super Bowl LIV is scheduled for Feb. 2 between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, here's a look back at the five best players in the 54-year history of the championship game. 1. Tom Brady: QB, New England Patriots 6 titles, 4 Super Bowl MVPs 2....