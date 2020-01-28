Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Chris Wallace Responds to Trump Attack: He ‘Fails to Understand What Fox News Is All About’

Chris Wallace Responds to Trump Attack: He ‘Fails to Understand What Fox News Is All About’

Mediaite Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Chris Wallace Responds to Trump Attack: He ‘Fails to Understand What Fox News Is All About’Fox News anchor Chris Wallace responded to President Donald Trump’s attack on the network in an interview with Deadline this week, claiming that the president “fails to understand what Fox News is all about.” After being asked about the series of Twitter posts last week, where the president called Fox News “really pathetic” for “trying […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Wind and storms tonight with much cooler air to follow [Video]Wind and storms tonight with much cooler air to follow

Damaging winds are possible tonight as a squall line moves through the area quickly, Friday looks cooler but still breezy

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:17Published

NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast [Video]NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

The sunshine will be returning today with afternoon highs in the low-30s. The normal high is 26° Tonight, clouds will be back on the increase with a low in the mid-teens. A weak disturbance will be..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Fox’s Chris Stirewalt Shreds Trump, Pelosi Over ‘Stupid Stunts’ at SOTU: ‘What an Unworthy Government We Have…’

Fox News' *Chris Stirewalt* ripped President *Donald Trump,* House Speaker *Nancy Pelosi*, and the entire institution of the State of the Union for the...
Mediaite

Trump Says He’s the Only Person Who Knows ‘What the Hell Happened to Fox News’

President Donald Trump lashed out at Fox News again on Tuesday, this time for booking Democratic lawmakers to appear on the network. Trump has criticized the...
The Wrap Also reported by •Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.