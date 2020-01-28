Chris Wallace Responds to Trump Attack: He ‘Fails to Understand What Fox News Is All About’

Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace responded to President Donald Trump’s attack on the network in an interview with Deadline this week, claiming that the president “fails to understand what Fox News is all about.” After being asked about the series of Twitter posts last week, where the president called Fox News “really pathetic” for “trying […] Fox News anchor Chris Wallace responded to President Donald Trump’s attack on the network in an interview with Deadline this week, claiming that the president “fails to understand what Fox News is all about.” After being asked about the series of Twitter posts last week, where the president called Fox News “really pathetic” for “trying […] 👓 View full article

