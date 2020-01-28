'Hamilton' Movie Coming to Theaters with Original Broadway Cast!

Global  

Just Jared Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Hamilton is hitting the big screen! Disney has announced they will be releasing the 11-time Tony Award winning Broadway musical in theaters – and the original 2015 cast will starring in it. The upcoming Hamilton movie will not be an adaption of Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s musical, but rather a “live capture” of a stage performance. It [...]
Recent related videos from verified sources

The Call of the Wild movie - Witness an epic journey based on the legendary story! [Video]The Call of the Wild movie - Witness an epic journey based on the legendary story!

The Call of the Wild movie - Legend TV Spot - 20th Century Studios #CalloftheWild is in theaters February 21. Adapted from the beloved literary classic, THE CALL OF THE WILD vividly brings to the..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:30Published

Lin-Manuel Miranda gives Hamilton movie update with original cast tease [Video]Lin-Manuel Miranda gives Hamilton movie update with original cast tease

Lin-Manuel Miranda gives Hamilton movie update with original cast tease The playwright teased a big screen version is coming "sooner rather than later" as he revealed the stage show was filmed by..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Disney to Release Film Version of 'Hamilton' Stage Performance With Original Broadway Cast

Disney is bringing Hamilton to the big screen. The studio has won the worldwide distribution rights to the film of the original staged...
Billboard.com

'Hamilton' with the original Broadway cast is coming to movie theaters in 2021

Everyone can finally be in the room where it happens. Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton, filmed live with the original cast, will hit movie theaters in 2021 courtesy...
Mashable

