Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Inside Pictures: Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra host a grand wedding reception!

Inside Pictures: Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra host a grand wedding reception!

Mid-Day Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Inside Pictures: Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra host a grand wedding reception!*It's celebration time for the Kapoor and Jain family of Bollywood since Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra got married and as expected,* had to announce to the whole world in all style and sass. You all may have already seen the Mehendi pictures that were nothing less than spectacular. *Even more stylish and sizzling were the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Aishwarya, Aaradhya, Kareena, Karisma Bollywood STARS At Armaan Jain Wedding RECEPTION | UNCUT [Video]Aishwarya, Aaradhya, Kareena, Karisma Bollywood STARS At Armaan Jain Wedding RECEPTION | UNCUT

Armaan Jain Wedding Reception: Aishwarya Rai , Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan With Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, Amrita Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor And Many Other Bollywood Celebs..

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 25:42Published

Tinsel town arrive in style to attend Armaan Jain roka ceremony [Video]Tinsel town arrive in style to attend Armaan Jain roka ceremony

Tinsel town arrive in style to attend Armaan Jain roka ceremony

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Inside Pictures: Karisma Kapoor looked like a dream from Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's Sangeet ceremony

Inside Pictures: Karisma Kapoor looked like a dream from Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's Sangeet ceremony*If you thought Karisma Kapoor stole the show at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's Mehendi ceremony with her ravishing pictures,* which she did, wait till you...
Mid-Day

Cuteness overload! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan's picture has us gushing

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan are purely mother-son goals. A picture from Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding is going viral, as we write. The...
Bollywood Life

You Might Like


Tweets about this

msnindia

MSN India Inside pics from Armaan Jain's grand wedding reception https://t.co/sKRKuUi8kx 28 minutes ago

mid_day

mid-day Inside Pictures: Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra host a grand wedding reception! https://t.co/3h1YxHisBu 2 hours ago

bombaytimes

BombayTimes Check out all the inside pictures from Armaan Jain's mehendi ceremony which are going viral on the internet!… https://t.co/aVEdUs7ura 19 hours ago

FilmyMonkey

Filmy Monkey #ArmaanJain-#AnissaMalhotra Sangeet PICS: #KiaraAdvani, #KarismaKapoor & Other Celebs Attend Pre-Wedding Festivitie… https://t.co/OAdhwiYmFE 20 hours ago

loddy001

Loddie bigilee💥✨ RT @ZoomTV: Check out these inside photos from @TheArmaanJain's mehendi ceremony https://t.co/nunXGAf2ra 2 days ago

ZoomTV

Zoom TV Check out these inside photos from @TheArmaanJain's mehendi ceremony https://t.co/nunXGAf2ra 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.