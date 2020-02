‎ؘmɑh🎈 i got: annie leblanc do i like them - i LOVE her part of the fandom - yess how long have you known them - since… https://t.co/H3dN5rbCkb 26 minutes ago

𝑛𝑎𝑟𝑖 is mars' grandcilde f it. here's a thread of annie leblanc and asher angel being cute together. https://t.co/FcgDKIh16l 18 hours ago

Reina Castro This is a cute moment of Asher Angel and Annie Leblanc follow both of them ⁦@asherangel⁩ ⁦@annieleblanc⁩ https://t.co/3I5s6BE3Pc 4 days ago

Meagan Brooks RT @J14Magazine: "I was like, ‘You’re so cute, I just want to squeeze your face!’" @asherangel spills on his first impression of girlfrien… 4 days ago

J-14 Magazine "I was like, ‘You’re so cute, I just want to squeeze your face!’" @asherangel spills on his first impression of gi… https://t.co/cGEBJ7Vr4l 4 days ago

TRUE ATL BELIEBER 94 RT @J14Magazine: "She’s the only person in the world that understands me and really gets my sense of humor." @asherangel reveals his favor… 4 days ago

J-14 Magazine "She’s the only person in the world that understands me and really gets my sense of humor." @asherangel reveals hi… https://t.co/4384fo9r46 4 days ago