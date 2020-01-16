Global  

YouTube Reveals Revenue for First Time: $15.1 Billion in 2019

Billboard.com Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
For the first time, Google revealed just how big of an advertising machine YouTube is. The company said Monday that YouTube generated $15.1 billion...
News video: YouTube Will Ban Misleading Election-Related Content

YouTube Will Ban Misleading Election-Related Content 00:20

 YouTube announced a complete policy on how it plans to remove all misleading information related to the 2020 election focusing specifically on content that can cause “serious risk of egregious harm.” This is the first time the video platform has laid out a framework for how it will handle...

Teenager is making over £150K a year by playing the video game Fortnite [Video]Teenager is making over £150K a year by playing the video game Fortnite

A teenager is making over £150K ($200,000 USD) a year by playing the video game Fortnite - but he's saving nearly all the money he makes. Alex Benabe, 19, regularly plays for 12 to 24 hours..

American Wine Consumption Drops for First Time in 25 Years [Video]American Wine Consumption Drops for First Time in 25 Years

American Wine Consumption Drops for First Time in 25 Years A new report from industry group IWSR highlighted the decline. Beer sales have been falling for the past four years, with a 2.3 percent..

Disappointing growth hits Google parent Alphabet shares

Disappointing growth hits Google parent Alphabet sharesSan Francisco (AFP) Feb 4, 2020 Google parent Alphabet missed revenue expectations in the fourth quarter despite stellar growth at YouTube and in the cloud,...
Google Cloud just reported revenue for the first time – but it's hard to compare with Amazon and Microsoft because there's a lot they don't tell Wall Street about their clouds (MSFT, AMZN, GOOGLE)

Google Cloud just reported revenue for the first time – but it's hard to compare with Amazon and Microsoft because there's a lot they don't tell Wall Street about their clouds (MSFT, AMZN, GOOGLE)· Google Cloud just reported revenue for the first time. · Google's cloud unit brought in $2.6 billion in its most recent quarter, compared to Microsoft's...
DNBSevilla

Diego Naranjo RT @mathver: $15bn a year: YouTube reveals its ad revenues for the first time | YouTube | The Guardian https://t.co/uhAGwbJDhb 7 minutes ago

zuzerpardawala

Zuzer Pardawala RT @CampaignAsia: Alphabet reveals YouTube ad and Google Cloud revenue for first time: https://t.co/4rWOGtgNUU https://t.co/gVlr4PL1RO 7 minutes ago

shuaib_booley

shuaib RT @verge: YouTube is a $15 billion-a-year business, Google reveals for the first time https://t.co/jLrrrh1LHj https://t.co/lQLcO45TIn 8 minutes ago

kiwianna111

nightingale DitchCorpGovtsEndZioNaziPropagandaWars $15bn a year: YouTube reveals its ad revenues for the first time https://t.co/Ihb3bIJlUr 13 minutes ago

AlisonParcell

Alison Parcell YouTube is a $15 billion-a-year business, Google reveals for the first time https://t.co/gCQuJmKvaL via @verge 20 minutes ago

mohdmohsin917

Mohsin Khan RT @GoNews_India: .@YouTube Earned $15 Billion From Ads In 2019 @Google @sundarpichai #tech #ads #youtube https://t.co/ZucMttnnOt 23 minutes ago

mathver

Mathias Vermeulen $15bn a year: YouTube reveals its ad revenues for the first time | YouTube | The Guardian https://t.co/uhAGwbJDhb 26 minutes ago

amikegreen2

Mike Green YouTube is a $15 billion-a-year business, Google reveals for the first time https://t.co/w6WjLY9yuv 36 minutes ago

