Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > YouTube Finally Reveals Annual Ad Revenue

YouTube Finally Reveals Annual Ad Revenue

Just Jared Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
The amount of money YouTube makes has finally been revealed. For the first time ever, Google shared on Monday (February 3) the amount of money YouTube made in 2019 – and it’s A LOT. YouTube generated $4.72 billion in Q4 ad revenue, according to Google’s fourth quarter earnings reported by The Wrap. YouTube’s annual ad [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

YouTube Rolls Out Changes to Children’s Content After FTC Settlement [Video]YouTube Rolls Out Changes to Children’s Content After FTC Settlement

YouTube Rolls Out Changes to Children’s Content After FTC Settlement . Targeted ads, commenting and a few other features will no longer be allowed on kids’ videos. The changes follow a $170..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Shares of Google parent Alphabet fall after-hours on 4Q revenue miss

Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG), the parent company of internet giant Google, fell in after-hours trading Monday after the company’s fourth-quarter...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this

HelloNewsSite

Hello News RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Celebs #MusicTv YouTube Finally Reveals Annual Ad Revenue https://t.co/3tw4vtQIxw 2 hours ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Celebs #MusicTv YouTube Finally Reveals Annual Ad Revenue https://t.co/3tw4vtQIxw 2 hours ago

gsloveapp

GSLOVEAPP 😇 YouTube Finally Reveals Annual Ad Revenue #Celebs #Go #Gossip https://t.co/TslZVPuJaL 2 hours ago

gossip_dept

Gossip Department YouTube Finally Reveals Annual Ad Revenue https://t.co/a8bHvjcTHP https://t.co/YLIG05b7OD 2 hours ago

jessica76590176

JB Rocket RT @JustJared: The amount of money @YouTube made in 2019 has been revealed! https://t.co/PkC9xeJIDw 2 hours ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian YouTube Finally Reveals Annual Ad Revenue https://t.co/6sPN1XNgkZ 2 hours ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ YouTube Finally Reveals Annual Ad Revenue https://t.co/vJm3MUgqds 2 hours ago

JustJared

JustJared.com The amount of money @YouTube made in 2019 has been revealed! https://t.co/PkC9xeJIDw 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.