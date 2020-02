Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Lady Gaga and her new boyfriend are Instagram official! The 32-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on Monday (February 3) to share a photo of herself and boyfriend Michael Polansky cuddling while aboard a boat. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lady Gaga “We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little [...] 👓 View full article