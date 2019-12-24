Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Jacob Elordi Gives Zendaya a Kiss During Casual NYC Outing

Jacob Elordi Gives Zendaya a Kiss During Casual NYC Outing

Just Jared Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Zendaya is enjoying a day out with Jacob Elordi! Jacob, 22, was seen giving Zendaya, 23, a kiss on the head during an outing on Monday afternoon (February 3) in New York City. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zendaya Zendaya went makeup-free while wearing a tan coat over a black outfit while Jacob [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mum diagnosed with lung cancer surprised by son who travelled 1,500 miles to see her at Christmas [Video]Mum diagnosed with lung cancer surprised by son who travelled 1,500 miles to see her at Christmas

This is the moment a mum diagnosed with cancer had the present of a lifetime - when her son secretly travelled 1,500 miles to surprise her on Christmas Eve. Debora Hendry, 60, was diagnosed with lung..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Zendaya Gets a Kiss on the Head from Jacob Elordi in NYC!

Jacob Elordi gives Zendaya a kiss on the head during a day out on Monday afternoon (February 3) in New York City. The Euphoria co-stars were seen enjoying each...
Just Jared Jr Also reported by •E! OnlineJust Jared

Zendaya and Jacob Elordi together after the American Australian Arts awards dinner in New York

Zendaya and Jacob Elordi have been on holiday together. She was seen spending time with him and his family in Australia where he apparently showed her around his...
Lainey Gossip


Tweets about this

zoriyuh

zoriah RT @FTCHipHopTV: Just friends? Jacob Elordi gives Zendaya a kiss on the head during NYC outing! 💖 #JacobElordi #Zendaya https://t.co/C8PJHa… 9 minutes ago

FTCHipHopTV

For The Culture Hip Hop TV Just friends? Jacob Elordi gives Zendaya a kiss on the head during NYC outing! 💖 #JacobElordi #Zendaya https://t.co/C8PJHarRXi 1 hour ago

ghitalrst

ghita RT @JustJared: Zendaya gets a kiss on the head from #Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi - see tons of pics! https://t.co/7W7TCYaoZN 1 hour ago

MekoStarr

Gospel Music Jacob Elordi Gives Zendaya a Kiss During Casual NYC Outing https://t.co/Dq30xCg3sh 3 hours ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Jacob Elordi Gives Zendaya a Kiss During Casual NYC Outing https://t.co/22XNymXi0B via @JustJared 4 hours ago

brittseegers

britt @lesshumbleteej they've been dating since like september but they finally got caught today https://t.co/LW7I63MMCW 4 hours ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Jacob Elordi Gives Zendaya a Kiss During Casual NYC Outing https://t.co/K0FVmjsYeL https://t.co/NyVPVUgAxY 5 hours ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Jacob Elordi Gives Zendaya a Kiss During Casual NYC Outing https://t.co/8c1BENce97 https://t.co/WDCKGbbweO 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.