5’6″ Sean Spicer Says He Was ‘Stung’ By Trump’s Attack on Mike Bloomberg Height
Monday, 3 February 2020 () Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer reacted to President Donald Trump’s attack on 2020 Democratic candidate Mike Bloomberg’s height, Monday, during an interview on SiriusXM’s The Dan Abrams Show. After being asked by Law & Crime’s Brian Ross about President Trump’s remarks, Spicer responded, “I’ll tell you, as a guy that’s 5’6″, that one stung […]
U.S. President Donald Trump mocked Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg's height in a Fox interview on Sunday. Bloomberg's campaign hit back, saying Trump is a "liar" with "fake hair." Gavino Garay has more.