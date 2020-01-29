Global  

5’6″ Sean Spicer Says He Was ‘Stung’ By Trump’s Attack on Mike Bloomberg Height

Mediaite Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer reacted to President Donald Trump’s attack on 2020 Democratic candidate Mike Bloomberg’s height, Monday, during an interview on SiriusXM’s The Dan Abrams Show. After being asked by Law & Crime’s Brian Ross about President Trump’s remarks, Spicer responded, “I’ll tell you, as a guy that’s 5’6″, that one stung […]
News video: Trump, Bloomberg trade insults

Trump, Bloomberg trade insults 01:17

 U.S. President Donald Trump mocked Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg&apos;s height in a Fox interview on Sunday. Bloomberg&apos;s campaign hit back, saying Trump is a &quot;liar&quot; with &quot;fake hair.&quot; Gavino Garay has more.

President Trump And Mike Bloomberg Unveil Dueling Super Bowl Ads [Video]President Trump And Mike Bloomberg Unveil Dueling Super Bowl Ads

President Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will go head-to-head with dueling political advertisements during the Super Bowl.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:12Published

Trump Praises Outburst From Pompeo Against Reporter [Video]Trump Praises Outburst From Pompeo Against Reporter

President Donald Trump praised Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s interview with Louise Kelly. According to Business Insider, Pompeo mistreated the NPR reporter in the segment “All Things..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


'I stand twice as tall as he does': Bloomberg responds to Trump's gibes about his height

Trump posted tweets early Sunday tearing into Bloomberg, whom he mocked as "Mini Mike" in reference to Bloomberg's height.
USATODAY.com

Bloomberg Has Already Dropped More Than $100 MILLION on Trump Attack Ads: Drudge

Bloomberg Has Already Dropped More Than $100 MILLION on Trump Attack Ads: DrudgeFormer New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg has already dropped a fortune in support of his 2020 presidential bid — including, reportedly, $10 million for ad time...
Mediaite

