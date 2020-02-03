Global  

Sen. Joe Manchin Calls for Censure of President Trump as Alternative to Impeachment

Mediaite Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Sen. *Joe Manchin* (D-WV) called for the censure of President *Donald Trump*, Monday, as a way to "formally denounce the President's actions" and unite the two parties without impeachment.
Credit: HuffPost NOW News
News video: Sen. Manchin Calls For Censure Of President Trump

Sen. Manchin Calls For Censure Of President Trump 00:45

 Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) called for the Senate to censure President Donald Trump, in a move that he says “would allow a bipartisan statement condemning his unacceptable behavior in the strongest terms.”

Final Arguments In President Trump's Impeachment Trial [Video]Final Arguments In President Trump's Impeachment Trial

Natasha Brown reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly

'This was a purely partisan impeachment' -Philbin [Video]'This was a purely partisan impeachment' -Philbin

Deputy Counsel to the President, Patrick Philbin argued during closing arguments of the Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump that the impeachment process was 'purely partisan.'

Credit: Reuters Studio


Recent related news from verified sources

Manchin, swing-vote Dem, urges censure over removal for Trump’s Ukraine actions

Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, speaking on the Senate floor Monday, urged his colleagues to formally censure President Trump -- saying that while the...
FOXNews.com

President Trump likely to be acquitted in impeachment trial

President Trump’s impeachment trial will come to an end Wednesday, and the president is likely to be acquitted. In a traditional pre-Super Bowl presidential...
CBS News


Tweets about this

dwayner78270835

dwayne ray RT @ThisWeekABC: Sen. Joe Manchin calls for the Senate to "censure" President Trump: "Censure would allow this body to unite across party l… 5 seconds ago

jon2allen

Jon Allen RT @thehill: Sen. Joe Manchin: "I do believe a bipartisan majority of this body would vote to censure President Trump for his actions in th… 44 seconds ago

SolomanKarl

Soloman RT @MSNBC: NEW: Sen. Manchin calls for President Trump to be censured, but adds that he remains "undecided" on his impeachment vote. “The… 1 minute ago

PersimmonRoad

Carolyn White Hunter RT @MSNBC: Sen. Manchin has called for President Trump to be censured. @NicolleDWallace says the proposal "is a test of whether there is a… 2 minutes ago

Carolynyadayada

Carolina⭐⭐⭐🇬🇧🇬🇧 RT @NoqReport: We do not know who is going to “switch sides” on the final vote, but we do know with a certainty that the President will not… 4 minutes ago

