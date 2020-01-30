Global  

Toni Collette to Star In 'Pieces of Her' Thriller Series Headed to Netflix

Just Jared Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Toni Collette is returning to Netflix! After starring alongside Kaitlyn Dever in Unbelievable, the 47-year-old actress has signed on to star in the upcoming thriller Pieces of Her, Deadline reports. The upcoming eight-episode series is based on the 2018 bestselling book of the same name by crime author Karin Slaughter. Here’s the synopsis: “Pieces of [...]
'Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am' Trailer [Video]'Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am' Trailer

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am Trailer - The critically acclaimed Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am will open in UK cinemas the weekend of International Woman's Day. The film offers an artful and intimate..

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 02:23Published


Tweets about this

vulture

Vulture Sounds intense, but Collette starred in Hereditary, so any other mom role is going to seem like a piece of cake https://t.co/gEmBWUyJhD 12 minutes ago

NigelHeath

Nigel Heath RT @minkiespiro: Excited to announce my next project! I will direct and executive produce the entire @netflix psychological thriller series… 12 minutes ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Toni Collette is returning to Netflix in the upcoming thriller series #PiecesOfHer: https://t.co/oLMJbDktBO 32 minutes ago

marcosarellano

Marcos Arellano Toni Collette to Star in Netflix Thriller 'Pieces of Her' https://t.co/moxEG3qxNg 46 minutes ago

MdTariq94822798

Md Tarique RT @seewhatsnext: Toni Collette will star in Pieces Of Her, an 8-episode series adapted from Karin Slaughter's best-selling book about an a… 1 hour ago

BloodyGoldberg

Joe Goldberg RT @MonkeyBrainsInc: I really like her work. #ToniCollette to Star in Netflix Thriller #PiecesofHer a bestseller novel. | https://t.co/pGU… 1 hour ago

BloodyGoldberg

Joe Goldberg RT @Current_Knewz: #ToniCollette To Star In ‘#PiecesOfHer#Netflix Drama Series https://t.co/05UD9FTSkO https://t.co/MM1XIVGdq6 1 hour ago

BloodyGoldberg

Joe Goldberg RT @HarperCollinsCa: BIG NEWS! Toni Collette is set to star in the @netflix adaptation of @SlaughterKarin's #PiecesofHer. Read more on @DE… 1 hour ago

