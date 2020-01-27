Jordan Fisher Shares Full Proposal Video to Fiancee Ellie Woods - Watch!

Jordan Fisher is finally giving us the full footage from his proposal to fiancee Ellie Woods! The 25-year-old actor and musician shared the adorable video on his YouTube channel, which chronicles the proposal from beginning to end! PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jordan Fisher We get to see Jordan get down on one [...]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources New video reveals animals still being beaten at Petra site in Jordan The ancient city of Petra, Jordan's national treasure and best-known tourist attraction, is in the spotlight after disturbing film emerged of horses, mules and donkeys being beaten by their.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:29Published 2 days ago Jordan Fisher Got Engaged Jordan Fisher tells the story of how he proposed to his girlfriend. Credit: LIVE with Kelly and Ryan Duration: 03:15Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Jordan Fisher Shares Emotional Moment of Him Proposing to His GF The adorable and touching YouTube video sees the John Ambrose depicter in 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before 2' pops the question to his girlfriend Ellie Woods...

AceShowbiz 1 week ago



Peninsula Energy welcomes US President’s request to allocate US$150 million for uranium purchases Peninsula Energy Ltd (ASX:PEN) has shared its support for the FY2021 budget proposal made by US President Donald Trump to allocate US$150 million for the...

Proactive Investors 1 day ago





Tweets about this