Kendall Jenner Wears Sheer Top to Attend Ben Simmons' Game

Kendall Jenner leaves her hotel and heads to boyfriend Ben Simmons‘ basketball game on Monday night (February 3) in Miami, Fla. The 24-year-old model wore a sheer top that showed off her bra and some skin. Earlier in the day, Kendall and Ben were spotted enjoying the beautiful weather while hanging out by the pool. [...]

