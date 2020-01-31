Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Kendall Jenner Wears Sheer Top to Attend Ben Simmons' Game

Kendall Jenner Wears Sheer Top to Attend Ben Simmons' Game

Just Jared Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Kendall Jenner leaves her hotel and heads to boyfriend Ben Simmons‘ basketball game on Monday night (February 3) in Miami, Fla. The 24-year-old model wore a sheer top that showed off her bra and some skin. Earlier in the day, Kendall and Ben were spotted enjoying the beautiful weather while hanging out by the pool. [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kylie and Kendall Jenner Are Launching a Cosmetics Line Together [Video]Kylie and Kendall Jenner Are Launching a Cosmetics Line Together

Kylie and Kendall Jenner Are Launching a Cosmetics Line Together Kendall has confirmed she is working with her sibling's brand, Kylie Cosmetics, and promises it will be "really big." Kendall Jenner,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:54Published

Kendall Jenner launching cosmetics range with Kylie Jenner [Video]Kendall Jenner launching cosmetics range with Kylie Jenner

Kendall Jenner is launching a make up line with her sister Kylie Jenner and promises it will be "really big".

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kendall Jenner Cheers On Ben Simmons at His Game in Miami

Kendall Jenner shows off some skin while wearing a sheer top on Monday evening (February 3) in Miami, Fla. The 24-year-old model was spotted leaving her hotel...
Just Jared Jr

Kendall Jenner Attends Super Bowl 2020 with Boyfriend Ben Simmons!

Kendall Jenner is in attendance at the 2020 Super Bowl! The 24-year-old model and boyfriend Ben Simmons were seen arriving at the big game on Sunday (February 2)...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.