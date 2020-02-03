Global  

Harvey Weinstein's Accuser Is Accused of Manipulation, Details on 'Golden Shower'

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Taking the stand in the sex assault trial, Jessica Mann is repeatedly questioned by the producer's defense attorney about her actions and motives for staying in touch with him after rape.
Harvey Weinstein Accuser Details ‘Golden Shower’ Given To Her By Movie Producer

'I turned into the corner of the shower and just looked away'
