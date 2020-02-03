Global  

'Hamilton' movie to be produced by Disney with original Broadway cast

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Movie theaters aren’t throwing away their shot to have “Hamilton” on the big screen.
Disney plans to release the film version of the blockbuster stage musical.

Disney+ snags Hamilton: The Movie

Disney+ snags Hamilton: The MovieDisney just added another winner to its contingent with the film of Hamilton, that award-winning musical that no one could get tickets to three or four years...
The Next Web Also reported by •Hindu

‘Hamilton’ by original cast coming to a film screen near you

NEW YORK (AP) — Next year, you’ll be able to see the original Broadway cast of “Hamilton” perform the musical smash from the comfort of a movie theater....
Seattle Times Also reported by •NYTimes.comUSATODAY.comMashable

