Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

The last Iowa poll before the caucuses, which was not publicly released after its results were “compromised,” found that Bernie Sanders was holding steady in the lead and that Joe Biden had fallen to a distant fourth place. According to confirmation by FiveThirtyEight, the poll was going to report Sanders with 22% support in Iowa, Elizabeth […] The last Iowa poll before the caucuses, which was not publicly released after its results were “compromised,” found that Bernie Sanders was holding steady in the lead and that Joe Biden had fallen to a distant fourth place. According to confirmation by FiveThirtyEight, the poll was going to report Sanders with 22% support in Iowa, Elizabeth […] 👓 View full article