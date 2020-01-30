Jennifer Lopez Comments on Kids in Cages After Poignant Super Bowl Moment

Global  

Jennifer Lopez is speaking out about one of the most powerful moments of her Super Bowl Halftime Show. Near the end of the show, Jennifer‘s 11-year-old daughter Emme sang “Let’s Get Loud” while sitting in a circular cage and other children were also seen in the cages. This represented what is happening at the border, [...]
 Jennifer Lopez and Shakira both took to Twitter to celebrate after their performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday night was praised by fans around the world.

