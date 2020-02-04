Vijay Dnyaneshwar Ka Zaira Wasim: Kashmir continues to suffer and see-saw between hope and frustration | Entertainment News,The Indian E… https://t.co/nKPGsGS3Hq 12 minutes ago

Arunn Vashisth [Jai Hind Ki Sena 🇮🇳] RT @666Kapoor: Someone tell this conniving tart that an innocent man, his wife and family are suffering. His and his son's future is ruined… 13 minutes ago

Robbie RT @ieEntertainment: In a long Instagram post, #ZairaWasim mentioned how "Kashmiris continue to exist and suffer" https://t.co/RGhleeEuJ9 23 minutes ago

Bollywood World TV New post (Zaira Wasim: Kashmir continues to suffer and see-saw between hope and frustration) has been published on… https://t.co/vhOFDQMXET 30 minutes ago

𝙎𝙃𝘼 𝙍𝙐𝙆𝙃 RT @TheQuint: #ZairaWasim has taken to Instagram after a long time to pen a note about how "Kashmiris continue to exist and suffer in a wor… 31 minutes ago