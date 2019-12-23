Pregnant Jodie Turner-Smith Spills Real Reason Why She Left BAFTAs Early

Opting to leave the annual London prizegiving before the final awards were handed out, the 'Queen and Slim' star likens herself to Florence Pugh in the third act of 'Midsommar'.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources One of Britain's oldest milkmen still delivering morning pints aged 85 One of Britain's oldest milkmen is still leaving pints of doorsteps at the age of 85 after delivering on the same round - for the past 70 YEARS. Tony Moulds still gets up at 6am six-days-a-week to.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published on January 8, 2020 This is the moment a 'medical marvel' premature baby who survived a life threatening intestine disease started walking - just in This is the moment a 'medical marvel' premature baby who survived a life threatening intestine disease started walking - just in time for his first Christmas at home.Video shows little Anthony James.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:50Published on December 23, 2019

Tweets about this