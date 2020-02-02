Global  

Paula Abdul Explains Why She Included Nicole Scherzinger in That Super Bowl Tweet

Just Jared Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Paula Abdul‘s tweet ahead of the Super Bowl went viral because fans assumed that she believed that Nicole Scherzinger was actually Shakira. The former American Idol judge tweeted that she “can’t wait to watch these amazing women perform at the Super Bowl” and gave shout-outs to Demi Lovato, Jennifer Lopez, and Shakira. Paula also included [...]
