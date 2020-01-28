Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Edward Norton Refutes Janeane Garofalo Claims That He Cost Her A Role in 'Fight Club'

Edward Norton Refutes Janeane Garofalo Claims That He Cost Her A Role in 'Fight Club'

Just Jared Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Edward Norton is shooting down Janeane Garofalo‘s claims that he was the reason she lost out on a role in Fight Club. Janeane was up for the role of Maria Singer, and shared with Build Series that she “met with [the film’s director] David Fincher, who handed me the script and said, ‘If you like [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Janeane Garofalo & Grant Rosenmeyer Of 'Come As You Are' Chat About The Comedy-Drama Film [Video]Janeane Garofalo & Grant Rosenmeyer Of "Come As You Are" Chat About The Comedy-Drama Film

Three young men with disabilities flee their overbearing parents on a road trip to a brothel in Montreal catering to people with special needs. Sam, a traveling nurse, drives the three guys across the..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 43:23Published

Janeane Garofalo Was Almost A Part Of The Cult Classic Film, 'Fight Club' [Video]Janeane Garofalo Was Almost A Part Of The Cult Classic Film, "Fight Club"

Actress Janeane Garofalo recounts the Hollywood heartbreak she felt when she found out she lost a role in the now-iconic "Fight Club" to Helena Bonham Carter. BUILD is a live interview series like no..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 03:04Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Edward Norton Refutes Janeane Garofalo Claims That He Cost Her A Role in ‘Fight Club’ https://t.co/4ZvxNMRCpa https://t.co/DeYJAAYcpo 1 hour ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Edward Norton Refutes Janeane Garofalo Claims That He Cost Her A Role in ‘Fight Club’ https://t.co/puzjUaqDou https://t.co/I20zqOiyWi 1 hour ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Edward Norton Refutes Janeane Garofalo Claims That He Cost Her A Role in ‘Fight Club’ https://t.co/tvcMbFNrfR https://t.co/k9U1UeNDxL 1 hour ago

Horamiji

𝙁𝙪𝙘𝙠. RT @JustJared: Edward Norton is speaking out about Janeane Garofalo's claims that he cost her a role in #FightClub https://t.co/PwIthLw0xr 1 hour ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Edward Norton is speaking out about Janeane Garofalo's claims that he cost her a role in #FightClub https://t.co/PwIthLw0xr 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.