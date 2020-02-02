Joaquin Phoenix Takes Extreme Measure to Urge People to Go Vegan Ahead of 2020 BAFTAs

Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

Hoping to encourage others to learn more about eating plant-based, the 'Joker' star joins an animal rights protest organized by Animal Equality by tying himself to London's Tower Bridge.



2 days ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Joker star Joaquin Phoenix makes plea for people to go vegan ahead of the Baftas 01:38 Oscar and Bafta nominee Joaquin Phoenix has made a plea for people to “go vegan” as he led an animal equality protest in central London. The Hollywood A-lister used his pulling power to gather a group of activists for a protest where he dropped a 390-square foot banner from Tower Bridge which...