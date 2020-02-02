Joaquin Phoenix Takes Extreme Measure to Urge People to Go Vegan Ahead of 2020 BAFTAs

Global  

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Hoping to encourage others to learn more about eating plant-based, the 'Joker' star joins an animal rights protest organized by Animal Equality by tying himself to London's Tower Bridge.
News video: Joker star Joaquin Phoenix makes plea for people to go vegan ahead of the Baftas

Joker star Joaquin Phoenix makes plea for people to go vegan ahead of the Baftas 01:38

 Oscar and Bafta nominee Joaquin Phoenix has made a plea for people to “go vegan” as he led an animal equality protest in central London. The Hollywood A-lister used his pulling power to gather a group of activists for a protest where he dropped a 390-square foot banner from Tower Bridge which...

