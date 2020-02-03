Global  

Louis Tomlinson Vows to Ban BBC Breakfast After 'Gossipy' Interview About Grief

Tuesday, 4 February 2020
After the 'Two of Us' expresses his displeasure about the interview on social media, host Dan Walker explains that they didn't dwell on the subject because they understand it's painful.
News video: Louis Tomlinson's Awkward Interview On BBC Breakfast

Louis Tomlinson's Awkward Interview On BBC Breakfast 00:31

 Former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson had a rather awkward interview on BBC Breakfast as he spoke about his new solo album.

Louis Tomlinson says he will never go on BBC Breakfast again after awkward interview

Louis Tomlinson says he will never go on BBC Breakfast again after awkward interviewHe criticised the way that Dan Walker and Louise Minchin handled the interview
Tiverton Mid Devon Gazette

Louis Tomlinson to boycott BBC Breakfast after being 'grilled over grief'

Louis Tomlinson to boycott BBC Breakfast after being 'grilled over grief'Star appeared on the red sofa to talk about his debut solo album Walls but he was left seething after hosts asked him about loss of his mum and One Direction...
Tamworth Herald

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Louis Tomlinson Vows to Ban BBC Breakfast After 'Gossipy' Interview About Grief https://t.co/jEfEGLkwOV https://t.co/yVf8vzqbWC 18 minutes ago

laurenstylins0n

Lauren stylinson💙💚 RT @digitalspybrk: One Direction's Louis Tomlinson vows not to return to BBC Breakfast following live interview https://t.co/eVKwJ0Ti33 1 hour ago

christinephili

ChristinePhillips Louis Tomlinson vows he will NEVER appear on BBC Breakfast again https://t.co/Rs9TrsxiBk via @DailyMailCeleb 4 hours ago

HelloCanada

HELLO! Canada "Defo won't be going on there again" https://t.co/BTX9yxg5UF 4 hours ago

MirrorCeleb

Mirror Celeb Louis Tomlinson vows never to go on BBC Breakfast again after awkward interview https://t.co/OElwvnh6FY https://t.co/7Sn5lOGtzQ 5 hours ago

zettieleeuw

zettie leeuwenburgh Louis Tomlinson vows never to go on BBC Breakfast again after Awkward Interview! RT via: --->> https://t.co/A1VayAMoqn 8 hours ago

stevendarby2

steven darby Louis Tomlinson vows never to go on BBC Breakfast again after awkward interview https://t.co/OnALy3h5eA 8 hours ago

jonnybluejeans1

jon lowndes Louis Tomlinson criticises Dan Walker for 'grief' questioning as he vows to never return to 'BBC Breakfast'… https://t.co/GeVo8La3E5 8 hours ago

