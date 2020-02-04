Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Jessica Biel Joins Matt Bomer & 'The Sinner' Stars at Season 3 Premiere!

Jessica Biel Joins Matt Bomer & 'The Sinner' Stars at Season 3 Premiere!

Just Jared Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Jessica Biel hits the red carpet at the season three premiere of The Sinner on Monday (February 3) at The London in West Hollywood, Calif. The 37-year-old actress, who starred in the first season of the USA series, is returning as an executive producer on the third season. Jessica joined the show’s returning star Bill [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ETCanada - Published < > Embed
News video: Love Meter: Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Justin Timberlake

Love Meter: Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Justin Timberlake 01:12

 Love is in the air for Ariana Grande as she visits Disneyland with rumoured boyfriend Mikey Foster while Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel make it a date night at the season 3 premiere of her series “The Sinner”. Plus, Lady Gaga’s new man.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sam Trammell Tells Us About The Eighth And Final Season Of SHOWTIME's 'Homeland' [Video]Sam Trammell Tells Us About The Eighth And Final Season Of SHOWTIME's "Homeland"

The final season of "Homeland" finds Carrie Mathison recovering from months of brutal confinement in a Russian gulag. Her body is healing, but her memory remains fractured – which is a problem for..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 23:35Published

Lucas Till Previews ‘MacGyver’ Season 4 [Video]Lucas Till Previews ‘MacGyver’ Season 4

“MacGyver” is getting ready for its return to the small screen, and while sitting down with ET Canada’s Sangita Patel, star Lucas Till shares what audiences can expect from the thrilling fourth..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Justin Timberlake promotes himself at Trolls World Tour press conference

Justin Timberlake stepped out earlier this week to support Jessica Biel at the season 3 premiere of The Sinner. How gracious and sweet of him. He always shows up...
Lainey Gossip Also reported by •Just JaredAceShowbiz

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Make First Public Appearance Since Co-Star Drama

All appears to be well between Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel. Last night, the married couple made a public appearance together at The Sinner season three...
E! Online


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.