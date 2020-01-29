Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Awkward: Precinct Captain On Hold With Iowa Dems for Over an Hour… Gets Hung Up On in the Middle of Live CNN Interview

Awkward: Precinct Captain On Hold With Iowa Dems for Over an Hour… Gets Hung Up On in the Middle of Live CNN Interview

Mediaite Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
In a moment you absolutely have to see to believe, someone picked up his call in the middle of the live CNN interview, and when he tried to report the results, THEY HUNG UP ON HIM.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Published < > Embed
News video: Live interview - analyzing Iowa caucuses

Live interview - analyzing Iowa caucuses 03:04

 Live interview - analyzing Iowa caucuses

Recent related videos from verified sources

Noah Schnapp Learned To Become A Sheep Herder For 'Waiting for Anya' [Video]Noah Schnapp Learned To Become A Sheep Herder For "Waiting for Anya"

Noah Schnapp recalls the “middle of nowhere” on-location filming that was required for the movie, “Waiting for Anya."BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 01:44Published

'The Bachelor Live On Stage' Will Be Full Of Real, Awkward Moments [Video]"The Bachelor Live On Stage" Will Be Full Of Real, Awkward Moments

"The Bachelor Live On Stage" hosts/producers Ben Higgins and Becca Kufrin break down the unique structure of the show and how they balance letting romance unfold naturally on stage while giving..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 03:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iowa caucus official on hold for over an hour to report results. They hung up on him on live TV.

The official said in a live interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer that he was on hold for over an hour after the app used to report results didn't work.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.