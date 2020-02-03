Global  

Iowa Caucus Vote Delays Over 'Quality Control' Baffles Cable News, Ignites Speculation: 'Something Is Clearly Off'

Mediaite Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
As Iowa caucus vote delays inexplicably stretched late into Monday night due to “quality control” issues, cable news pundits sputtered in frustration and online critics began to rampantly speculate about the real reasons for the lack of results. At 10:30 p.m. ET, CNN political analyst David Chalian noted that the Iowa Democratic Party had reported […]
News video: Democrats Make Their Final Cases On Iowa Caucus Eve

Democrats Make Their Final Cases On Iowa Caucus Eve 02:18

 CBS News' Natalie Brand is on the ground with the candidates ahead of the caucuses, which happen on Monday.

Iowa Democrats caucus---in Tucson [Video]Iowa Democrats caucus---in Tucson

Satellite caucuses let traveling Iowans participate

Some Say Iowa Caucuses Were Chaotic [Video]Some Say Iowa Caucuses Were Chaotic

Results were delayed for the Iowa caucuses Monday night, and some caucusgoers said the caucus in Bettendorf was confusing and not well-organized. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

CNN’s Iowa Coverage Involves Lots of Meandering Crowds, Huge Caveats: ‘It Doesn’t Necessarily Mean Anything’

CNN's early evening Iowa caucuses coverage offered up a journalistic case study of cable news trying to manufacture coherent news out of random data points and...
Mediaite

Iowa caucus results delayed due to apparent app problems

Iowa caucus results delayed due to apparent app problemsPhoto by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Several precincts in Iowa said that workers are having trouble using a new app to report caucus results. People were...
The Verge Also reported by •Seattle TimesHaaretzeuronewsReutersCBS News

netreacher

James V. Wardhaugh 🇨🇦️ Pay no attention to the false news comrade. The delays are because of vote counts & recounts by Comrade Putin's ele… https://t.co/illztknieE 8 minutes ago

EllenHanon

Ellen QAnon And so it begins... But President Trump got 97% of the Republican vote with nary a "glitch" https://t.co/okINImax06 19 minutes ago

denuribe73

Dennis Uribe 🌊🌎♿ Iowa Caucus Vote Delays Over ‘Quality Control’ Baffles Cable News, Ignites Speculation: ‘Something Is Clearly Off’… https://t.co/kEd3kcm4VR 23 minutes ago

mofo38148353

Sparky @AshwinC @LadyPost1 @johndaniels155 @ScottJenningsKY @peterjhasson @CNN Iowa has just proclaimed the winner of the… https://t.co/eCP6ZfQI7j 33 minutes ago

1Kimsey

KC TacoBowl Covfefe👠🇺🇸 RT @fox35orlando: The start of a caucus in downtown Iowa City had to be delayed by more than an hour as hundreds of people were still waiti… 42 minutes ago

Sand2Stone

Will The vote delays in Iowa might be a good thing as far as more people may be seeing caucus drawbacks for the first t… https://t.co/IbSL7dS5fj 1 hour ago

WDTN

WDTN LATEST: Iowa Dems say vote count delays not from hacking https://t.co/l8PbMKp128 1 hour ago

ByColtonWesley

Colton Wesley RT @Minoru79: It seems weird the DNC let Bushiroad make the official Iowa Caucus vote counting app, but now these delays make a lot more se… 2 hours ago

